Google won't reopen offices until July 2021, report says

Google reportedly won't reopen offices for many employees amid the coronavirus pandemic until next summer. The search giant will keep nearly all of its roughly 200,000 full-time and contract employees home until at least July 2021, according to a report Monday from The Wall Street Journal.

Earlier this month, Google delayed the reopening of its US offices after coronavirus cases surged in several states. CEO Sundar Pichai previously said the search giant would start bringing workers back beginning July 6, but an internal memo said its offices will remain closed until Sept. 7 at the earliest.

Like many companies, Google employees have been working from home to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Back in May, Pichai told employees that they'll likely work remotely for the rest of 2020. The Google CEO reportedly made the decision to further push back opening offices last week, in part due to uncertainty around schools years.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

