Google is abandoning its tablet making efforts, confirming that no sequel to the Pixel Slate coming. The tech giant will instead focus on making laptops, it said Thursday.

The Google Pixel Slate was announced in October 2018 and launched that November, starting at $599. But while it had a nice display and support for mice and trackpads, CNET found it to be pricey in comparison to the Chromebook and tablet competition. It was also heavy, and had buggy software.

Google has now stepped away from the tablet form factor despite having two smaller tablets under development, Computerworld reported earlier Thursday. Affected employees have been reassigned from developing tablets to laptops, the report added.

For Google-made hardware, the company is now focusing its roadmap on the Pixelbook family of laptops moving forward, a spokesperson told CNET.

"For Google's first-party hardware efforts, we'll be focusing on Chrome OS laptops and will continue to support Pixel Slate," the Google spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"Chrome OS has grown in popularity across a broad range of form factors and we'll continue to work with our ecosystem of partners on laptops and tablets."

Rick Osterloh, Google SVP of devices and services, also confirmed the move.

"Hey, it's true...Google's HARDWARE team will be solely focused on building laptops (https://twitter.com/rosterloh/status/1141791243128590336) moving forward," he tweeted at 12:33 p.m. PT Thursday. "But make no mistake, Android & Chrome OS teams are 100% committed for the long-run on working with our partners on tablets for all segments of the market (consumer, enterprise, edu)."

