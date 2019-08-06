Google will talk games at next Stadia Connect event

Juan Garzon / CNET

Stadia, Google's cloud-gaming platform, will launch in November but there are still questions some have about the service. A new Stadia Connect event at Gamescom later in August will provide some answers including a look at new games coming to the service.

Google will host a Stadia Connect on Aug. 19 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT to talk about brand-new games according to the YouTube description for the livestream. The event takes place the day before the start of Gamescom, Europe's video game expo in Cologne, Germany starting Aug. 20-24.

Let’s do it again. On 8/19, #StadiaConnect is back and bigger than ever. Tune in at 10AM PDT / 7PM CEST for all the details - then come get hands-on with the future of gaming for yourself at our #Gamescom booth! https://t.co/dKmKakQeQp pic.twitter.com/H0ILSxki8r — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) August 6, 2019

Stadia will have two tiers. Stadia Pro costs $9.99 a month 4K/60p HDR quality, 5.1 surround sound and will offer some free games. Stadia Base, releasing in 2020, is free and will only offer 1080/60p streaming, but customers will have to purchase games to make use of the service.

Although Stadia is cloud-based, those interested will still need certain hardware to make use of it. A Chromecast Ultra is required to use the service on a TV along with a Stadia controller. Andrey Doronichev, director of product for Stadia, said in a Reddit AMA that there are plans to support more Bluetooth controllers in the future. Google Pixel 3 phones will also be able to use the service when it launches with more Android phones having access sometime in the future.

The games already announced for Stadia include Doom Eternal, Borderlands 3, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 and Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.