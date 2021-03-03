Google will stop selling ads based on your tracked browsing history

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google is going to stop selling ads based on your browsing across websites, it said Wednesday. Once it phases out third-party cookies, it'll stop using tracking technologies that identify you as you move from site to site.

"If digital advertising doesn't evolve to address the growing concerns people have about their privacy and how their personal identity is being used, we risk the future of the free and open web," Google product manager David Temkin wrote in a blog post.

