Google will reportedly lift ban on political ads this week

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Google is reportedly set to resume accepting political ads on all its platforms after temporarily blocking them following the Capitol Hill riot in January. The search giant told advertisers it will be accepting political ads starting Wednesday, according to a report on Monday from Axios.

Google previously banned political ads after the November election to limit the spread of misinformation, but that restriction was lifted in December. The search giant then again blocked political ads on its platforms on Jan. 13, saying restrictions under its sensitive event policy would be in place until at least Jan. 21. The company said at the time it was putting a "temporarily pause all political ads in addition to any ads referencing impeachment, the inauguration, or protests at the US Capitol."

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Facebook also temporarily stopped running political ads in the US after polls closed on Nov. 3, which reportedly remains in place.