Google will reportedly let you use cash to pay for Android apps

Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Google will soon let people literally part with their cash to pay for Android apps, a report said.

The search giant will launch "pending transactions" to give you more payment options, according to TechCrunch.

"This is a new class of delayed form of payment – like cash, bank transfer and direct debit," Aurash Mahbod, the Director of Engineering responsible for the Play Store and Games on Google Play, told the site at Google's I/O Developer conference on Wednesday.

The feature is geared towards emerging markets where credit cards aren't as common, Mahbod noted. It apparently gives people a payment code that they can use to make their purchase in cash at a local store -- they'll get the app or in-app item and an emailed receipt within 10 minutes.

However, TechCrunch mentions that getting your purchase can take up to 48 hours at times and refunds only come as Play Store credit, not cash.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.

First published at 5:04 a.m. PT.

Updated at 5:23 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.