Google will offer checking accounts next year, report says

The tech giant is reportedly partnering with Citigroup and a credit union at Stanford University.

Google is just the latest tech giant to get into financial services.

Google reportedly plans to start offering checking accounts to consumers next year. The accounts will be run by Citigroup and a credit union at Stanford University, according to a report Monday from The Wall Street Journal

"Our approach is going to be to partner deeply with banks and the financial system," Google's Caesar Sengupta told the Journal. He added that it may be a longer path, but Google viewed it as "more sustainable."

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 