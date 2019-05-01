Google will now let you automatically delete location and activity history

Enlarge Image Google

Google is letting users take back a little bit more of their privacy.

On Wednesday, the search giant introduced a new auto-delete feature for location, app and web history. As opposed to manually having to wipe their histories, the new feature will allow Google users to pick a time, either three months or 18 months, where Google will clear the data for them. Any older data will also be deleted automatically.

The option to let Google keep the data until you manually delete it will also remain. You can also still choose to pause Google's web and app activity tracking.

In addition to helping Google with ads, this data also allows the company to provide better search results and recommendations in apps like Maps.

As with prior privacy controls, enabling the auto-delete function can be found in your Google Account. Google says the controls will begin rolling out "in the coming weeks."

Google's privacy update comes as tech companies face increasing scrutiny over how they handle user data. While it may not be a complete win, it appears users still will need to opt-in to enable the feature, it's a step in the right direction.