Google will lift its post-election political ad ban Thursday

Google

After banning post-election political ads to limit the spread of misinformation in November, Google told advertisers Wednesday it would lift the ban starting Dec. 10. The policy change arrives just ahead of two key Senate runoff races in Georgia that will take place Jan. 5.

The announcement was made in an email sent to advertisers and seen by CNET.

"To protect users, we regularly pause ads for a discrete period over unpredictable, 'sensitive' events when ads can be used to exploit the event or amplify misleading information. While we no longer consider this post-election period to be a sensitive event, we will continue to rigorously enforce our ads policies, which strictly prohibit demonstrably false information that could significantly undermine trust in elections or the democratic process," Google said in the email.

Advertisers affected by Google's policy include those mentioning a current state or federal officeholder or candidate, political party, or ballot measure, along with any ads running on election-related search queries.