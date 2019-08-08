Getty

Google wants to make it easier for people to find podcasts with its search engine. The company said on Thursday that it'll list episodes in search results that people can listen to directly from the page.

If you search for, say, "Golden State Warriors" podcast, you'll see a few appear. Google's software will also be able to understand what topics are discussed during episodes of podcasts, not just the broad subject of a podcast series, the company said.

Google

The update comes as podcasts continue to grow in popularity. Google says there are more than 2 million podcasts on the web.

The company also said that later this year it'll update the Google Assistant, the search giant's version of Amazon's Alexa or Apple's Siri, to let people find and play podcasts. Google also said it'll let publishers pick specific podcast players for their content, like a third-party website or podcast app.