Stephen Shankland/CNET

Have you ever visited an online store only to have ads for that very store follow you around?

Google will help you shut those ads down now.

The online search giant said on Thursday in a blog post that it will let users "mute" reminder ads that show up in apps and sites that partner to show its ads. It's part of a program called "Mute This Ad" that's been around since 2012, giving people more control over the kinds of commercials they see.

This feature is useful if you're no longer shopping for a specific product or brand, and don't want to see more ads for that store.

Google plans to expand the feature to YouTube, Gmail and its search page in the coming months. The company's also going to be dabbling in ad blocking in its Chrome browser starting next month.

