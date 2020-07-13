Google will fund 100,000 online certification scholarships to help US workers get jobs

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google has announced a new initiative to help US workers get qualifications in high-paying, high-growth job fields such as data analytics, project management and user experience design. It'll fund 100,000 online certification scholarships as part of the initiative, the search giant said Monday.

"College degrees are out of reach for many Americans, and you shouldn't need a college diploma to have economic security," Kent Walker, Google's senior vice president of global affairs, said in a release. "We need new, accessible job-training solutions — from enhanced vocational programs to online education — to help America recover and rebuild."

The certifications don't require a college degree or prior experience in the field, Google noted. The online certification classes are taught by its employees, with a course taking about six months to complete and considered equivalent to a four-year college degree.

Google will also commit $10 million in job training grants to communities across the US, including nonprofits organizations YWCA, NPower and JFF. They've partnered with Google to provide job skills for women, veterans and underrepresented groups.