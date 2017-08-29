Google Wifi brings cheaper mesh networking to Asia

Josh Miller/CNET

Apartments in Singapore tend to be small but their thick concrete walls are no good for your Wi-Fi signal. So the recent arrival of home mesh Wi-Fi systems has been a godsend.

Following the availability of systems such as Netgear Orbi and the Linksys Velop, Google's cheaper Wifi is now available in the sunny island state. And more countries in the region are likely to follow.

Unfortunately the twist is that the Wifi won't be on sale locally or available through Google's online store. It's only exclusive to people who want sign up to local carrier Starhub. That's a shame because Singapore's internet users are likely keen to get their hands on a cheaper mesh Wi-Fi system.

Besides mesh connectivity, Google Wifi also lets parents lock out their kids during certain time periods. It also comes with automatic security updates. Be sure to read CNET's review to get the full lowdown. And keep checking CNET for details on rollouts to other Asian countries.

