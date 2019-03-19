Google welcomes vernal equinox with dual Doodles

Google

Even if the weather doesn't exactly feel like spring, the calendar – and Google's Doodle – indicate that the changing of the seasons promises to bring warmer weather north of the equator.

For those living north of globe's belly line, Wednesday marks the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. If you live south of the equator, it marks the first day of fall.

It is, of course, the planet's equinox (not to be confused with the solstice, which couldn't be more different). The word "equinox" comes from the Latin for "equal" and "night." Essentially, it's the biannual event when the sun is directly over the equator.

Regardless of which side of the planet you live, Google has got you covered with a Doodle that reflects the mood of the season ahead of you. Those welcoming spring in the north see the sprouting of new life from an anthropomorphic globe, perhaps astonished and optimistic about the warmer days and new life ahead.

Google

Meanwhile, those witnessing the end of summer in the south see a Doodle featuring a brightly colored leaf resting on our now-tired globe, seemingly reminded of the fleeting warm days as it girds itself for shorter, colder days ahead.

If you aren't too keen on this situation, remember that you can count on things moving in the opposite direction in six months.