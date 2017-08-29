Google

Google is doubling down on its price-tracking-for-travel features. The search giant said Tuesday that it's expanding the information it gives travelers looking to book airline flights and hotels. The idea is to help people find the cheapest price.

With features like this, Google is putting itself in competition with other online travel websites that offer similar services, like Kayak, Expedia and TripAdvisor.

For airline travel, Google already shows people the lowest rates for specific routes and travel days, but now it'll show a calendar view of date combinations with the cheapest prices in green and most expensive in red. It'll also show a price graph so people can see how airfare changes over time.

"Being flexible on travel dates and where to stay helps save money when planning a trip," Google wrote in a blog post. "Now we're adding more ways to explore dates, airports and hotel locations to help you save when you have a bit of wiggle room in your itinerary."

With its hotel options, Google will now show people price trends for a hotel and the cheapest dates to reserve a room. Travelers will also see hotel prices on a map, so as to choose the neighborhood and hotel price that's right for them.

Google's travel booking features are available on mobile as of Tuesday and will be rolling out to Google Flights on desktop in the coming months.