Google video chat now supports 16-head grid view

Google's video chat app now supports a grid view of up to 16 people, the company announced Wednesday. The update comes while many are working from home or taking part in remote education due to COVID-19 quarantines and lockdowns. Google Meet will now adjust the grid view to show active speakers.

"Seeing more people at the same time can help improve the dynamics of larger group meetings and classes," Google said in a blog post. "It can help remote meetings feel more like in-person meetings and encourage participation."

For now, the 16-head view is only for Google Meet on the web, rolling out from April 20 until May 1, but the tech giant said it will soon be supported on other devices. Its also got pro updates for larger meetings and better layouts planned.