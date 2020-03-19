Google unveils lightweight Camera Go app for budget phones

Android

Android Go, the lightweight mobile operating system designed for less powerful phones, has been installed on more than 100 million devices, Google said Thursday. In addition to the milestone, Google introduced its new Camera Go app.

Camera Go is Google's attempt to ease the processing burden of often sluggish and memory-intensive camera apps.

"It's built for people using smartphones for the first time, so it has a clean and simple interface," Google said in a blog post. "And, most importantly, Camera Go tracks how much photo and video storage space you have left, and then it helps you clear up space so you never miss a shot."

Although it didn't offer an exact date, Google said the Camera Go app will be available on Nokia 1.3 and more Android Go devices soon.