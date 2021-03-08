Google TV is adding kids profiles this month

David Katzmaier/CNET

Kids can now have their own profiles on Google TV with some help from parents. Kids profiles can be customized with fun themes as well as parental controls like screen time management. The addition, according to a release from Google, is the tech giant's latest step in helping kids navigate the internet and technology safely.

Kids profile support will start rolling out on Chromecast with Google TV as well as other Google TV devices this month.

Parents can add an existing Google account for their child or create a new profile with just the child's name and age. Once the profile is set up, parents can pick which apps are accessible and choose from kid-friendly recommendations. Google Play Family Library lets you share pre-purchased titles across other devices as well. In addition to fun themes like Under the Sea, Dinosaur Jungle and Space Travel, avatars will be added in the coming weeks.

Google TV kids profiles also want to make setting screen time limits as easy as possible. When it's time to stop watching shows, parents can set up a countdown timer that will pop up onscreen. Profiles can also be locked with a PIN. With the Family Link app, parents can also have more control over the content kids watch across devices by blocking apps, controlling app activity and more.