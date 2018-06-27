On this podcast, we talk about:
- Google's Duplex AI being turned over to the public in limited trials.
- Our take on the BlackBerry Key2.
- Qualcomm banking on parents and kids wanting smartwatches.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Google turns over its human-like Duplex AI to public testing (The 3:59, Ep. 421)
