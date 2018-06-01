Google says you probably don't know how to spell 'beautiful'

Yacht. Chaos. Apparel. Connecticut. These are some of the words America most needs help spelling, according to a Google Trends visualization released this week. The chart breaks down to most-searched words by state. By the way, it's Maine that's asking how to spell "Connecticut."

Enlarge Image Google

In case you're overly worried about America's informal online spelling bee, keep in mind that Google's data comes from top-searched "how to spell" queries. So it's possible a lot of these searchers knew how to spell the words right, but just wanted to double check.

Perhaps more interesting here is comparing the 2018 results with those from 2017. My state of New Mexico has graduated from "banana" to the slightly more complex "permanently." Last year, Pennsylvania was obsessed with "sauerkraut," but this year it's down to business with "schedule."

The 2018 results show a spike in searches for "beautiful" and the made-up word "supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" from supernatural-nanny movie Mary Poppins. That's probably related to Disney's new Mary Poppins Returns, due out later this year.

It's kind of sweet so many states are looking up the word "beautiful." Here's hoping their residents are dishing out some delightful compliments.

Google Trend's spelling release is timed again this year for the National Spelling Bee, won this week by a 14-year-old who took the crown with the final word "koinonia." If you don't know what that means, you can Google it.