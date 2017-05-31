Really, Wisconsin? 5 words America would like help spelling

Got a word you just can't spell on first attempt? Mine's kind of embarrassing. Embarassing? Embarrasing? I can never get it right on the first try. And don't even ask if I've got rhythm. Rhythim? Rhythym? Who could ask for anything more indeed. How about a vowel, Alex?

On Tuesday, in honor of the Scripps National Spellng Bee, Google Trends tweeted out a map dubbed "America's most misspelled words," gathered from searches for "how to spell" in each of the 50 nifty United States. (So these aren't really the most misspelled, since presumably the searchers found the correct answer.) And wouldn't you know it -- the company misspelled at least one word on it, spelling "ninety," D.C.'s word, as "nintey."

We've made a few corrections to the legend. This is the one to use pic.twitter.com/0Z8fUlzmHc — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) May 30, 2017

It's OK, Google. (See what we did there?) You can scour the map for your state, but here are my picks for the five funniest misspellings.

Wisconsin can't spell Wisconsin

I grew up in Minnesota, just a few miles over the border, and while I can spell the Badger State's name, I find it weirdly hard to type. I always end up with WIN-sconsin. Don't feel bad, Badgers, last year it was Massachusetts that couldn't spell itself.

Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

West Virginia and Connecticut, just how often are you in need of this classic "Mary Poppins" word, anyway? Forget the spelling and just remember: if you say it loud enough, you'll always sound precocious.

Nanny

This kind of relates to Mary Poppins, but "nanny" is a lot easier to spell than "supercalifragili..." well, you get the idea. How else are you spelling it, Mississippi? Nannie? Nany? You get a pass because unlike Wisconsin, you apparently can spell your own state's name, which still entertains me every time I spell it in my head.

Gray

Georgia, I am with you. I am guessing that you're wanting to spell it "grey" and spellcheck is tut-tutting its red underline at you. I've always liked "grey" better, even though online sources say as an American I should prefer "gray." Note: "Fifty Shades of Grey" chose the E spelling, which almost ruined it for me.

Banana

New Mexico, I suspect you can spell "banana," you just don't know where to stop, which is a joke that was already ancient when I first read it in "Family Circus" an eternity ago. Here, Gwen Stefani will help you out.

