Google Translate now supports five more languages

Google Translate added support for five new languages Wednesday. The program can now translate Kinyarwanda, Odia (Oriya), Tatar, Turkmen and Uyghur. More than 75 million people speak these languages, according to Isaac Caswell, a software engineer at Google Translate. It's the first set of languages that Google Translate has added in four years.

The languages are supported in text and web translation. Kinyarwanda, Tatar and Uyghur are also compatible with the virtual keyboard input.

Kinyarwanda is the official language of Rwanda, Odia is spoken in the Indian state of Odisha and Tatar is a Turkic language spoken mainly in European Russia and Siberia. Turkmen is the official language of Turkmenistan and Uyghur is another Turkic language spoken mostly in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of Western China.