Google touts inclusive camera with more accurate skin tones

Angela Lang/CNET

Google is working with industry experts to launch "a more accurate and inclusive camera," the tech giant announced during Google I/O 2021 on Tuesday. Camera tools have not historically taken people of color into account, Google said.

"For people of color, photography has not always seen us as we want to be seen on Google products to make smartphone photography truly for everyone," said Sameer Samat, Google VP of Android and Google Play.

As part of the product inclusivity project, Google said its engineers partnered with image making experts who have used thousands of images to "diversify our image datasets" to create a "guidebook to capture skin tones," improved auto exposure algorithms and overhaul auto white balance accuracy.

"We're making auto white balance adjustments to algorithmically reduce stray light, to bring out natural brown tones and prevent over brightening and desaturation of darker skin tones," Samat said. "Were also able to reflect and wavy hair types more accurately in selfies with new algorithms that better separate a person from the background in any image."

The improved camera system will be launched on Google Pixel this fall.