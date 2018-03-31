Google AI to predict NCAA Final Four winners at half time

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Your bracket may be busted. You may, though, still not be bust.

You may wish, perhaps, to wager a remaining few cents on the outcome of Saturday's two Final Four games in the NCAA tournament.

Surely, then, Google has come to your rescue.

The search (and destroy all doubt) company announced that it will use every single last piece of artificially intelligent analytics during the games to predict the results. At half time.

In a blog post Friday, Google Cloud's Courtney Blacker explained that the company will get its machines and boffins to crunch numbers at the speed of a LeBron dunk and turn the results into ads that will tease the ultimate outcome.

Google has been working with the NCAA throughout the tournament.

"We assembled a team of technicians, data scientists and basketball enthusiasts (we call them The Wolfpack) who built a data-processing workflow using Google Cloud Platform technologies like BigQuery and Cloud Datalab," the company said.

The idea on Saturday is that Google will use this workflow and marry it with the NCAA's historical data to make its half-time picks.

Having made its predictions, Google and its creative cohorts will turn this all into an ad and make sure it's finished before the second half begins. Then the ad will run before the players tip off again.

It's high entertainment. Meanwhile in Vegas, they will surely salivate.

Google admits anything could happen. An odd admission for a company that seems to believe AI can anticipate and do all, a company whose own CEO, Sundar Pichai, believes AI will be more important for humanity than fire or electricity.

March Madness will see plenty of flames and sparks.

But if Google's men and machines in perfect harmony can actually predict the outcome then it may be the beginning of the end of sports as we know it.

