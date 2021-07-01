Google to support COVID vaccine cards on Android

Google

In the future, you may be able to store your COVID-19 vaccination record on your Android device. Google updated the API for Passes to add this capability, the company said Wednesday in a blog post.

This doesn't mean you can upload your card yet. The updated API, or application programming interface, gives developers from groups like government agencies and health care organizations the means to create digital versions of vaccine cards or test results.

"Once a user stores the digital version of the COVID Card to their device, they will be able to access it via a shortcut on their device home screen, even when they are offline or in areas that have weak internet service," the post said.

The API rollout started in the US and will follow in other countries.