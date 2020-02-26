Google to spend $10 billion on offices, data centers in US this year

James Martin/CNET

Google continues to expand far beyond its headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said Wednesday that the company will invest more than $10 billion in offices and data centers across the US in 2020.

"These investments will create thousands of jobs -- including roles within Google, construction jobs in data centers and renewable energy facilities, and opportunities in local businesses in surrounding towns and communities," Pichai said in a blog post.

The Mountain View, California-based search giant, which already has a presence in 26 states, said its new investments will focus on 11 states: Colorado, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and California. This includes opening Google's new Hudson Square campus in New York City, which the company says gives it the ability to double its local workforce by 2028. Google also said it's opening a new Google Operations Center in Mississippi to improve customer support for its users and partners.