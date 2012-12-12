Google to shutter shopping search engine in China

Google

Google has pulled the plug on its shopping search engine in China, three months after it did the same with its music download service in the country.

The U.S. Web giant said the service will close as of today. Google said it made the decision to better optimize resources, according to a blog post.

The shopping search service in China, which launched in 2008, was intended to be a bridge between consumers and retailers, but the level of impact did not meet the company's expectations, Google said. The company will instead focus on mobile advertising with AdMob, mobile and desktop display advertising, and export-oriented search advertising, which is designed to help Chinese companies thrive on the Internet.

