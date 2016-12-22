Google to release two new flagship smartwatches next year

Expect two new flagship smartwatches from Google in the first quarter of 2017.
Plus, Android Wear 2.0 -- a significant update to Google's wearable software -- will debut on the new watches, said Jeff Chang, product manager of Android Wear at Google, in an interview with The Verge.
Google confirmed it's working with a manufacturing partner on flagship devices for Android Wear 2.0, but didn't name a specific company. Chang hinted Google has worked with the manufacturer before.
A Google spokeswoman also said the devices "will carry the partner name, and will not be Google-branded."
Other Android Wear smartwatch models are expected to receive Android Wear 2.0 after the new flagship watches launch, however, not all will receive the software update.
