Google to give $1600 bonus to employees worldwide, says report

Google plans to deploy an additional cash bonus of $1600, or its equivalent to employees worldwide, according to a Reuters report published Thursday, as a support measure for its global workforce amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

All employees, including interns and members of Google's extended workforce are eligible for the bonus, which is expected to be disbursed within the year, according to the report.

It comes as the search giant recently delayed its return-to-office-plans indefinitely over concerns of the omicron variant as well as a company-mandated vaccinations. Before last week's change, Google workers were set to return to office on Jan. 10, 2022.

This is the latest planned pandemic support measure offered by the search giant, which comes in addition to Google's work-from-home allowance and wellbeing bonus, the report says.

The coronavirus pandemic has driven Big Tech, among other corporations, to bring in support measures to promote employee well-being amid the years-long pandemic. Earlier this year, Microsoft planned to disburse a $1500 pandemic bonus to workers, while Amazon added a new mental health benefit for all US employees and their families,