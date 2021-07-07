Google to face suit by 36 states, DC over alleged antitrust violations, report says

James Martin/CNET

A group of state attorneys general are expected file an antitrust lawsuit against Google on Wednesday related to the company's Play store for Android apps.

The suit will focus on the 30% fee Google charges developers for selling digital goods and services via its Play, according to Politico. As of July 1, that fee dropped to 15% until developers hit $1 million in revenue for the year. The new lawsuit reportedly mirrors one filed last year against Google by Epic Games, developer of popular battle royale game Fortnite.

Google is already facing three major antitrust lawsuits in the US, including a case by the Department of Justice and another complaint by a bipartisan coalition of states.

In total, attorneys general for 36 states and DC will join the new suit, which is being led by Utah, North Carolina, Tennessee, New York, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa and Nebraska, according to Politico. It's expected to be filed in US District Court for the Northern District of California.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come.