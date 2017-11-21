Google to 'derank' results from Russia Today and Sputnik

Stephanie Pilick/dpa/Corbis

Google will "derank" news stories from two of Russia's largest news outlets, says Alphabet chairman Eric Schmidt.

The Alphabet chairman said the search engine's algorithms could be used to limit the reach of RT (Russia Today) and Sputnik, the BBC reports. He was discussing the spread of fake news at the Halifax International Security Forum.

"I am strongly not in favour of censorship. I am very strongly in favour of ranking. It's what we do," said Mr Schmidt. "It's a very legitimate question as to how we rank, A or B, right? And we do the best we can in millions and millions of rankings every day."

Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan responded with a statement published on RT. "Good to have Google on record as defying all logic and reason: facts aren't allowed if they come from RT, 'because Russia' – even if we have Google on Congressional record saying they've found no manipulation of their platform or policy violations by RT," she said.

Silicon Valley companies have taken steps to limit the spread of false information and propaganda following the 2016 US presidential election. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced that the social network would be "off-boarding" advertising from all accounts owned by RT and Sputnik in October. But the tide of fake news has proven difficult to stem, with misleading ads showing up on fact-checking sites as recently as October.

Google and RT did not immediately respond to a request for comment.