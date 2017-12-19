Google to bid old Android Apps a fond farewell next August

Xiomara Blanco/CNET

Every year, there are billions of Android apps downloaded from the Google Play Store. In an attempt to keep people's experience using Android apps favorable, older apps will be culled from the store in Aug. 2018.

In a blog post on its developer website, Google shared three initiatives it would be implementing to improve the speed and security of its apps:

New apps must use a recent version of Android.



32-bit apps must also have a 64-bit library for reference.



Google will add security metadata to application developer kits (ADK)



The blog goes on to state how future versions of Android will restrict the access older apps have that don't target a recent version of Android. Word Connect and Candy Crush Saga seem safe for now.