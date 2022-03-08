Apple Event Today: How to Watch iOS 15.4 Coming Russian Internet Takes a Hit Gas Prices Student Loan Payments Google Doodle Marks International Women's Day

Google to Buy Cybersecurity Company Mandiant for about $5.4 billion

The move would boost Google's presence in cybersecurity.

Google is doubling down on cybersecurity.

Google said Tuesday it will buy cybersecurity company Mandiant for about $5.4 billion in a move that would significantly boost its presence in the growing cybersecurity industry.

Under the terms of the deal, Google will acquire the Reston, Virginia-based company for $23 per share in an all cash deal expected to close later this year.

Mandiant, which will join Google's cloud computing division, is a well-known brand in cybersecurity. It was known as FireEye Inc. up until last year when that brand and its products were sold off.