Google's third undersea network cable will shuttle high-speed data from Portugal to South Africa and countries in between starting in 2021, a fiber-optic line called Equiano. The fiber-optic line is part of Google's massive investment in computing infrastructure -- an investment that reached $47 billion over the last three years, Google said in a blog post Friday.

Google, a digital colossus, needs to push immense quantities of information among its data centers scattered all around the world. And with operations like Google Cloud, Google handles the data needs for many other companies, too.

Equiano, the latest member of Google's alphabetically ascending sequence of cables, is named for Olaudah Equiano, an African writer and abolitionist, who was sold into slavery but bought his own freedom. He was born in Nigeria, which likely will be the first country to get an extension from the new subsea cable.

Google has an ownership stake in 14 subsea cable projects, but Equiano is the third Google-owned subsea cable. The two earlier ones are Curie, stretching from Los Angeles to Chile and Dunant from the eastern United States to France.

Alcatel Submarine Networks is installing the cable for Google.