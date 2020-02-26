Google teases Adidas, Electronic Arts smart clothing product for March 10

Google

Google this week said it's teaming up with Adidas and Electronic Arts for its next piece of smart clothing. The product, expected to be launched March 10, is part of Google's Jacquard project, an initiative to add sensors and web connectivity to clothes, bags and other things made of fabric.

The search giant didn't release many details about the product, but it'll likely be related to soccer. In a tweet, Google said it's working with Adidas Football and EA FIFA Mobile, and added the tagline "play connected."

Jacquard, which debuted in 2015, is part of Google's Advanced Technology and Projects division, or ATAP. The idea is to let people use their clothes and accessories to control their devices by taps and gestures on the fabric.

For example, Google last year unveiled the $995 Yves Saint Laurent Cit-e backpack, a luxury bag with a touch-and-tap-enabled smart strap. A denim jacket made in partnership with Levi's lets people control their music or get traffic updates by swiping the sleeve cuff. It's meant for bike commuters who can't check their phones constantly while they're on a ride.

In the last few years, Google has been increasingly trying to commercialize projects from ATAP, which focuses on developing experimental hardware. The division, previously led by former DARPA leader Regina Dugan, used to be more autonomous within Google but now lies inside the company's broader hardware organization. Another ATAP project, called Soli, an initiative to develop radar-based tech for gesture controls, made its debut last year in Google's Pixel 4 phones.