Google takes Street View to Uluru

Google Street View has taken us to some pretty interesting places, such as Australia's Great Barrier Reef, an 800-year-old salt mine in Poland, a volcanic crater in Vanuatu and the Lamborghini Museum. Now, it's added another world-famous landmark to its collection of places you can visit digitally: The spectacular giant red rock in the heart of Australia, Uluru, formerly known as Ayers Rock.

This is actually a pretty big deal. Although the site is famed as a tourist destination because of its World Heritage Site status, it is sacred to the Traditional Owners of the land, the Pitjantjatjara people of Central Australia, and climbing the rock is considered disrespectful and therefore discouraged. To create the Street View and Story Sphere, Google worked closely with the Aṉangu people, who have lived there for more than 30,000 years, ensuring the traditional laws were respected.

You can visit the site on Street View here and visit the Story Sphere here.