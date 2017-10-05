Google takes on Apple with the Pixel 2 and 2 XL, Pixel Buds and Google Home Max (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 104)

Subscribe to the Apple Byte Podcast
iTunes MP3 | RSS MP3 | FeedBurner MP3
Stitcher | Google Play | TuneIn
iTunes video | RSS video | FeedBurner video
YouTube | Livestream | Periscope
Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 104
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
It's the 6th Anniversary of Steve Job's passing - Tim Cook tweets
Google's parade of new products (Tech Today)
Google Pixel 2 reviewed: Sets new record for overall smartphone camera quality
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 ties iPhone 8 Plus in DxOMark camera ranking
APPLE PATCHES AND UPDATES:
Apple Releases macOS High Sierra 10.13 Supplemental Update With Fix for APFS Disk Utility Bug and Keychain Vulnerability
Study Finds Significant Number of Macs Running Out-of-Date Firmware Susceptible to Critical Exploits
Apple Releases iOS 11.0.2 Update With Fix for iPhone 8 Crackling Earpiece Issue
More Incidents Surface of iPhone 8 Plus Devices Burst Open Due to Possible Battery Failure
Apple Investigating Two Possible iPhone 8 Plus Battery Failures
Apple Releases watchOS 4.0.1 Update for Series 3 Models With Fix for Cellular Bug
Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 GPS and LTE Models Now in Stores
iPHONE X:
Apple Receives FCC Approval for iPhone X Ahead of October 27 Pre-Orders
KGI: TrueDepth Camera Gives Apple 2.5 Year Lead Over Android Competitors
Apple Employees Testing Apple Pay Cash Internally in iOS 11.1
Samsung Expected to Earn $4B More Making iPhone X Parts Than Galaxy S8 Parts
Siri says the national anthem of Bulgaria is 'Despacito'
SOCIAL NETWORKING:
Tweet at Brian Tong on Twitter
Tweet to Stephen Beacham on Twitter
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.
Discuss: Google takes on Apple with the Pixel 2 and...