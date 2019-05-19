CNET también está disponible en español.

Google suspends some business with Huawei, report says

The search and mobile giant's move follows the executive order issued last week by President Trump that effectively bans Huawei in the US, according to Reuters.

huawei-mate-20-x-5g-2

What would Huawei phones without Android be like?

 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Google has suspended some of its business with Huawei, Reuters reported Sunday, following the Trump administration's decision to effectively ban the Chinese company in the US.

Huawei is losing access to updates to the Android operating system, a source close to the matter told Reuters, and Huawei's next phones outside of China will not get access to apps and services like Gmail and Google Play. Google also will no longer offer technical support to Huawei, the source told Reuters.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that declares foreign adversary threats to communications networks, technology and services a national emergency. The order puts limits on foreign involvement in the nation's carrier networks. 

Huawei will apparently still have access to the version of Android that's available via the open source license.

Neither Google nor Huawei responded immediately to a request for comment.

