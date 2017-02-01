​Google kicks off Black History Month by honoring sculptor Edmonia Lewis

Google

The Google Doodle celebrating American sculptor Edmonia Lewis is vibrant, just as she was known to be in reshaping convention.

Google kicked of Black History Month Wednesday by saluting Lewis, a New York native who was the first female of black and Native American decent to become a renowned sculptor. The doodle depicts her with one of her most famous works, "The Death of Clepatra," which is kept in the Smithonan American Art Museum in Washington, DC.

Lewis, who's Native American name was Wildfire, is perhaps best known for incorporating her own cultures into her Neoclassical style sculpture. She was born in 1844 and died in 1911.

"Her work paid homage to the abolitionists and Civil War heroes of her day, including John Brown and Colonel Robert Gould Shaw," Google's description of her reads. "Decades later, Lewis's legacy continues to thrive through her art and the path she helped forge for women and artists of color. Today, we celebrate her and what she stands for -- self-expression through art, even in the face of adversity."

