Google Stadia: The internet speed requirements you'll need to play

James Martin/CNET

Google Stadia on Thursday unveiled its pricing and some of the video games you can play on its all-new service set to launch in 2020. That's all well and good, but what kind of internet speeds will you require to make the whole thing work?

Here's a quick guide, via Stadia's Twitter account:

To hit 4K gaming at its "best" (which means 60 frames per second with 5.1 surround sound) you're going to at least need to be hitting 35Mbps speeds. Google Stadia's recommended minimum, for 720p resolution at 60 frames per second, is 10Mbps.

That actually seems quite reasonable. That being said some people, currently using the service, disagree.

Google: "The Stadia needs just 35 mbps to flawlessly stream 4K at 60 FPS!"



Me at 36 mbps, watching my Stadia stream's feed quality drop to "potato" again and again: pic.twitter.com/cJFfAaURJv — Nadia Oxford (@nadiaoxford) June 6, 2019

That's an extremely important point: it's one thing to put those numbers in an image, another to make it work in practice.