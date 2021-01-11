Google Stadia support is coming to LG's 2021 TVs

Sarah Tew/CNET

CES

Game streaming has been slowly growing in recent years with the launches of Nvidia's GeForce Now, Google's Stadia, Microsoft's xCloud and Amazon's Luna. This year, however, it looks to finally be picking up more steam. At CES 2021, LG announced that some of its 2021 TVs will support apps for playing games from Google Stadia right on the TV.

Stadia support is expected to arrive in the second half of the year in a handful of countries including the US, Canada, the UK, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway the Netherlands and Belgium. At launch, the app will only work on LG TVs running the company's webOS 6.0 software though the company says it will come to webOS 5.0 TVs "later this year."

LG says that its 2020 TVs will get Stadia at "a later time," but did not elaborate on if sets prior to last year would be eligible for the app.

It's currently unclear if LG TVs will support the higher-end streaming features, namely 4K HDR, 60 FPS and 5.1 surround sound, available users who subscribe to Stadia Pro at $10 per month. In its press release announcing the news LG suggested that it would support those higher-end features on its own TVs, but Monday afternoon it appeared to contradict that information. In an email to CNET Tim Alessi, LG's Senior Director of US Home Entertainment Product Marketing, was unable to confirm support for 4K HDR Stadia streaming on LG TVs.

LG also initially told CNET that it would also support Nvidia's GeForce now game streaming platform in addition to Stadia, but that is no longer the case. "There is no current plan to launch GeForce Now," said Alessi in the same Monday email. We've reached out to LG and Nvidia for clarification.

With next-generation consoles like Microsoft's Xbox Series S and X and Sony's PlayStation 5 running hundreds of dollars -- and streaming dongles like Nvidia's Shield TV starting at $150 -- adding support for Stadia into the actual sets should make it significantly easier for gamers to play on their TVs. In theory, all users will now need is a subscription to their gaming service of choice and a compatible controller.

Update, 5:40pm.: Adds information from LG on 4K HDR support and its retraction on support for Nvidia's GeForce Now.