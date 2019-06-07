Google Stadia streaming requirements lack some key internet-connection details

Google

Google Stadia on Thursday unveiled its pricing and some of the video games you can play on its all-new service set to launch in 2020. The company also offered up some guidelines as to the types of network speed requirements it has for various qualities of gameplay: 10Mbps for 720/60fps stereo, roughly 20Mbps for 1080/60fps HDR with 5.1 surround audio, and 35Mbps for 4K/60fps HDR video with 5.1 surround.

That's all well and good, but don't assume that meeting Google's internet speed requirements means you'll be able to play at the stated quality. They're the minimum, but not necessarily sufficient, conditions.

Google -- like many of the PC cloud-gaming services -- doesn't mention the other, more important issues that usually affect your experience as exemplified by Nadia Oxford's tweet: the network. If you're getting potato streaming, then local network congestion is what's mashing it.

Google: "The Stadia needs just 35 mbps to flawlessly stream 4K at 60 FPS!"



Me at 36 mbps, watching my Stadia stream's feed quality drop to "potato" again and again: pic.twitter.com/cJFfAaURJv — Nadia Oxford (@nadiaoxford) June 6, 2019

Think of it as being able to drive 75 mph on the highway, but then you hit the city and your speed unavoidably drops to an average of 25 mph. That number encompasses a lot of stop and go. While these services will test your network, and even in some cases include jitter and other types of network latency data in its calculations, like stop-and-go traffic it can bottleneck by surprise at any moment. And none of it even factors in a given device's connection stability.

In other words, even if you're getting 500Mbps with no latency when Google checks your network, at any point while you're playing, the entire block may start streaming some random playoff game in 4K HDR and those packets interweave with your game packets, interrupting how smoothly they're flowing. Google fails to lay out any of the details, such as maximum jitter and latency, that you'd want to see before plopping down your $130/£119 for a Founder's Edition preorder.

When latency rises, frames and frame-rates drop, audio stutters, image quality degrades visibly, your trigger pull registers a millisecond too late and you end up dead in a puddle of your own blood while screaming at the cats in frustration. (OK, maybe that last one's just me.)

While Google has an advantage over many competitors in that it owns a lot of the network infrastructure between its game-hosting cloud servers and the edge servers which are the last point of delivery between Google and your internet service provider or cellular carrier. But there's only so much it can do to optimize packet delivery once they leave your ISP. And while many of these services have algorithms to gracefully fall back to lower levels when network issues arise, but that's not always executed well.

And none of this even includes the irritation of excitedly trying to launch a game, only to be told that your network isn't up to snuff at the moment -- bandwidth great but too much jitter, please try again later. I participated in the Project Stream Assassin's Creed: Odyssey trial. The first time I ran it, it was great. The second time, unplayable. Both times Speedtest told me I had more than enough bandwidth. And that problem's not limited to Google.