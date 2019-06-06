Google Stadia: Pricing, release date, speed requirements and launch games revealed

Screenshot by Lauren Routt/CNET

Google finally dished the pricing, availability and launch partnership details about Stadia, the cloud-gaming platform it formally announced in March, at an event the Thursday before E3. The platform combines a game vault subscription service combined with game hosting to let you play games on any device; it's been compared to Netflix, in that there's a pool of content you pay a monthly fee for that can be viewed on mobile or fixed devices.

Now playing: Watch this: Google Stadia: Everything you need to know

Here's the lowdown on the announcements:

Launch games include:

Games coming to Stadia pic.twitter.com/72dvzjfleO — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 6, 2019

Game publisher partners include:

Upcoming E3 press conferences

Saturday, June 8

Sunday, June 9

Monday, June 10

Tuesday, June 11

Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)

