Google Stadia: Pricing, release date, speed requirements and launch games revealed

Google finally dished the pricing, availability and launch partnership details about Stadia, the cloud-gaming platform it formally announced in March, at an event the Thursday before E3. The platform combines a game vault subscription service combined with game hosting to let you play games on any device; it's been compared to Netflix, in that there's a pool of content you pay a monthly fee for that can be viewed on mobile or fixed devices.
Note that CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Here's the lowdown on the announcements:
- There's a Stadia Base tier that's free for any game you purchase via Stadia at up to 1080/60p in stereo (at 10Mb/s). Individual game prices still TBD.
- There's a $9.99 monthly Stadia Pro tier, which delivers 4K/60p HDR quality (at 35Mb/sec) with 5.1 surround sound, free games added to your library and discounts.
- There's a Stadia Founder's Edition limited preorder offer for $129.99, which includes a first access to the service, limited-edition controller, a Chromecast Ultra streaming devices, three months of Stadia Pro, Bungie's full Destiny 2 experience, first dibs on a username and a buddy pass that gives a friend 3 months to try Stadia Pro.
- Coming to 14 countries first, including the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and some other places.
- At launch it will work on laptops, desktops and Chromecast Ultra TV streaming sticks, tablets, plus Google Pixel 3 phones. More phones, including the iPhone , and tablets are slated for later.
- The Stadia controller, an optional $70 USD / £60 accessory that will connect wirelessly to the internet in order to play games, will come in three colors: black, clearly white, and wasabi (green).
Launch games include:
- Baldur's Gate
- Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
- Gylt
- Get Packed (in 2020)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
- Doom Eternal
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Borderlands 3
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Just Dance
Game publisher partners include:
- Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption western maker Take 2 Interactive
- Final Fantasy and Tomb Raider adventure game maker Square Enix
- Fallout post-apocalyptic game maker Bethesda
- Electronic Arts, which makes popular sports games like FIFA, Madden NFL and NHL Hockey
Upcoming E3 press conferences
Saturday, June 8
- Electronic Arts -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)
Sunday, June 9
- Microsoft/Xbox -- 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET)
- Bethesda -- 5:30 p.m. PT (8:30 p.m. ET)
Monday, June 10
- PC Gaming Show -- 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET)
- Ubisoft -- 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET)
- Square Enix -- 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, June 11
- Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)
We'll be there
CNET will be on the ground, covering covering E3 2019 alongside our sister site, GameSpot. We'll update this page throughout the show as more games are announced.
Everything announced at WWDC: Get the latest on iOS 13, iPad OS, Dark Mode for iPhone and more.
New Mac Pro makes its debut: The long-awaited update to Apple's flagship desktop starts at $5,999, available in the fall.
E3 2019
-
reading•Google Stadia: Pricing, release date, speed requirements and launch games revealed
-
Jun 6•Google Stadia: Buy games from Google and you can play through Stadia for free
-
Jun 6•Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order -- Here's everything we know so far in the lead up to E3 2019
-
Jun 6•E3 2019: How and when to watch the Bethesda conference live
-
•See All
Discuss: Google Stadia: Pricing, release date, speed requirements and launch games revealed
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.