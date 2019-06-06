Google Stadia pricing and release date leaks ahead of reveal event

James Martin/CNET

Hours before Google's expected to announce details about its Stadia game streaming service, a report appears to have revealed some of the launch information ahead of the event.

Quebec newspaper La Presse published a story Thursday with details about Google Stadia. A translation of the article says the monthly subscription reportedly will be $11.99 --likely the price in Canadian dollars, not US dollars -- for 4K resolution and 60fps cloud gaming. Subscribers will have access to some free games while other big-budget games will need to be purchased separately, according to the report. Google Stadia will reportedly launch in 14 countries starting in November.

A free model reportedly will become available sometime in 2020 that will lower the resolution to 1080p and there will be no free games available, but rather, all games will have to be purchased.

Some of the games available will include Assassin's Creed Odyssey, The Division 2, Doom 2016, multiple Tomb Raider games and Destiny 2, according to La Presse

A Chromecast and a Google Stadia controller are reportedly required to use Google Stadia. The leak also said there will be a Founder Edition available for preorder Thursday. Priced at $169 Canadian, this package will reportedly include a Chromecast Ultra, Google Stadia Controller, Destiny 2 and a three-month subscription.

Google didn't immediately reply to a request for comment, but it's Google Stadia Connect conference will start at 9 a.m. PT on Thursday.