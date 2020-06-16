Google Stadia Premiere streaming game hardware price cut to $99

Google

Google is making it a little less expensive to get started with its Stadia gaming service on your TV. As of today, you'll be able to get the Stadia Premiere package for $99, which includes a Chromecast Ultra and Stadia Controller that are needed to play on your TV. That's roughly a $30 price drop and while that's great, you're also losing something in the deal.

If you're unfamiliar with Stadia, it's the company's cloud-based streaming game service that lets you play hardware-intensive titles on TVs and mobile devices without a console or PC. Access to the basic service is free, but you'll need to buy games on the Stadia store or you can sign up for its $9.99-per-month Stadia Pro subscription, which gives you a selection of games to play instantly (currently 18 titles are available) as well as support for up to 4K HDR play with 5.1 surround sound.

Now playing: Watch this: Playing Google Stadia for the first time

The Premiere Edition was priced at $129 and included three months of access to its Pro service tier in addition to the Chromecast and controller. At its new $99 price, you're still getting the hardware but, um, that's it. You're saving $28 by not purchasing the devices separately. Also, Google offers a one-month trial for the Pro service to everyone, so you can still test it out, but you don't need the Premiere Edition for that.