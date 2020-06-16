Google Stadia Premiere streaming game hardware price cut to $99

Google is making it a little less expensive to get started with its Stadia gaming service on your TV. As of today, you'll be able to get the Stadia Premiere package for $99, which includes a Chromecast Ultra and Stadia Controller that are needed to play on your TV. That's roughly a $30 price drop and while that's great, you're also losing something in the deal.
If you're unfamiliar with Stadia, it's the company's cloud-based streaming game service that lets you play hardware-intensive titles on TVs and mobile devices without a console or PC. Access to the basic service is free, but you'll need to buy games on the Stadia store or you can sign up for its $9.99-per-month Stadia Pro subscription, which gives you a selection of games to play instantly (currently 18 titles are available) as well as support for up to 4K HDR play with 5.1 surround sound.
The Premiere Edition was priced at $129 and included three months of access to its Pro service tier in addition to the Chromecast and controller. At its new $99 price, you're still getting the hardware but, um, that's it. You're saving $28 by not purchasing the devices separately. Also, Google offers a one-month trial for the Pro service to everyone, so you can still test it out, but you don't need the Premiere Edition for that.
