Google Stadia launch info, pricing to be revealed June 6

James Martin/CNET

We're not going to have to wait long to learn more about Google Stadia, the search giant's upcoming streaming game service.

On Monday, the official account for Google Stadia tweeted that launch information, game announcements and pricing would be revealed Thursday at 9 a.m. PT, during the first ever Stadia Connect event.

"Some news can't wait for #E3," the company tweeted, referencing the Electronic Entertainment Expo. "Tune into the first ever #StadiaConnect this Thursday 6/6 at 9AM PT for exciting announcements, games, and more."

Some news can't wait for #E3.



Tune into the first ever #StadiaConnect this Thursday 6/6 at 9AM PT for exciting announcements, games, and more → https://t.co/dKmKakQeQp pic.twitter.com/mZRagFGh4k — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) June 3, 2019

Google announced Stadia at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco in March. The service will let gamers play standard PC games within anything that can browse the web, including a TV, a phone, a tablet and of course a PC. The games are powered by Google's high-performance computers, which then stream the images to the web browser in a similar way Netflix streams videos. Gamers play using a controller Google designed, which connects through Wi-Fi to Stadia's systems.

Google says the service is designed as a way for people to play and watch gaming together.

"Our ambition is far beyond a single game," Google's Phil Harrison said at GDC in March. Instead, the company sees the opportunity to give players "instant access" to a game by clicking a link.

Originally published June 3, 10:03 a.m. PT.

Update, 10:23 a.m.: Adds more background on Google Stadia.