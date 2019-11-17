Google

Google Stadia is literally one day from its Nov. 19 launch and, after initially claiming it would launch with 12 titles available for streaming, Google has announced that it has managed to nearly double that number for its new cloud-gaming platform.

Excited to announce that we are INCREASING the Day One launch line-up of titles for @GoogleStadia - we now have TWENTY TWO games launching with the platform on Tuesday. Huge thank you to our game developer and publisher partners for bringing more titles #stadia — Phil Harrison (@MrPhilHarrison) November 18, 2019

There will now be 22 games available to play on launch.

The initial 12 announced were...

But now you'll also be able to play...

That's a big leap. The list still feels sparse compared to what's available on any console out there.

In a reply to Sean Hollister from The Verge Sunday, Google Stadia boss Phil Harrison explained that some of Stadia's partners were able to quickly get the "last few kinks ironed out and through testing."

Yes, we were perhaps a little conservative in our forecast last week and (most importantly) our partners did an awesome job getting last few kinks ironed out and through testing. — Phil Harrison (@MrPhilHarrison) November 18, 2019

Either way, more games is a good thing. Also, Samurai Showdown is being added alongside Destiny 2 as a game available for free on the platform.