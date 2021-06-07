Google Stadia heads to Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV devices on June 23

Google/Screenshot by CNET

Google's Stadia is heading to new devices. On Monday the search giant announced that it will begin rolling out the cloud-based video game service to its Chromecast with Google TV streaming stick as well as a handful of other Android TV-powered televisions and devices on June 23.

Those devices include:

Hisense U7G, U8G and U9G Android TVs

Nvidia Shield TV

Walmart's Onn FHD Streaming Stick and UHD Streaming Device

Philips 8215, 8505 and OLED 935/805 Android TVs

Xiaomi Mi Box 3 and Mi Box 4

As with other Android TV or Google TV apps, you'll be able to download Stadia from the Play Store, with a Stadia Pro subscription running $10 per month.

The company notes that Android TV devices not on the initial list will still be able to download and play the service, so long as you "opt into experimental support." It cautions that while "this feature is still in development and not every Android TV OS device will work perfectly" it should be functional.

A rival to the Xbox and PlayStation consoles, Google touts that its service has access to over 180 games available to play on phones, laptops and TVs.

You will need an internet connection of at least 10 megabits per second and a Stadia remote or "compatible Bluetooth controller" is still required for playing on a TV or TV-connected device. A list of gamepads can be found on Google's Stadia support site, though it appears that the company hasn't yet updated the page to reflect the new expansion.

First announced at the Game Developers Conference in 2019, Google has previously limited Stadia streaming on televisions to its Chromecast Ultra streaming stick and its Stadia Controller.

The service is also available on the Chrome browser, some Android phones and on iPhones and iPads as a Safari web app. Those devices are able to play the streaming service with other remotes such as controllers from an Xbox One, DualShock 4 or Switch Pro.