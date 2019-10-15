Google Stadia gets Nov. 19 release date: What we know about price, games and speed requirements

Sarah Tew/CNET

Google dished the pricing and launch partnership details about Stadia, the cloud-gaming platform it formally announced in March, at its E3 event in the summer, but we got a firm launch date from the company at its annual Made by Google event on Tuesday: Nov. 19.

Stadia combines a game vault subscription service with cloud hosting to serve up games to any device. Since the games run on powerful cloud servers, it makes it possible to run sophisticated games on more lightweight hardware. It's been compared to Netflix and Apple Arcade in that there's a pool of content you pay a monthly fee for that can be viewed on mobile or fixed devices, though those only cover a fraction of Stadia's territory.

The lowdown

Launch games include

Games coming to Stadia pic.twitter.com/72dvzjfleO — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 6, 2019

Game publisher partners include

Originally published June 6.

Update, Oct. 15: Adds launch date.