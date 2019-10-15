Google Stadia gets Nov. 19 release date: What we know about price, games and speed requirements

Google dished the pricing and launch partnership details about Stadia, the cloud-gaming platform it formally announced in March, at its E3 event in the summer, but we got a firm launch date from the company at its annual Made by Google event on Tuesday: Nov. 19.
Stadia combines a game vault subscription service with cloud hosting to serve up games to any device. Since the games run on powerful cloud servers, it makes it possible to run sophisticated games on more lightweight hardware. It's been compared to Netflix and Apple Arcade in that there's a pool of content you pay a monthly fee for that can be viewed on mobile or fixed devices, though those only cover a fraction of Stadia's territory.
Note that CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
The lowdown
- The Stadia Founder's Edition, a limited preorder offer for $129 (£119 in the UK), includes access to the service on Nov. 19, a limited-edition blue controller, a Chromecast Ultra streaming device, three months of Stadia Pro, Bungie's full Destiny 2 experience, first dibs on a username and a buddy pass that gives a friend three months to try Stadia Pro.
- There will be a free Stadia Base Tier for any game you purchase via Stadia at up to 1080/60p in stereo (at 10Mbps). Individual game prices are still TBD.
- There will be a $9.99 monthly Stadia Pro tier, which delivers 4K/60p HDR quality (at 35Mbps) with 5.1 surround sound, free games added to your library and discounts.
- You can test your connection to see if it's up to Stadia's requirements. You need a minimum throughput of 10Mbps -- but that's for 720p. The test doesn't report anything other than speed, so factors like latency or network jitter may complicate your experience.
- It will come to 14 countries first, including the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands.
- At launch it will work on laptops, desktops and Chromecast Ultra TV streaming sticks, tablets, plus Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 phones. More phones, including the iPhone, and tablets are slated for later.
- The Stadia controller, an optional $69 (£59) accessory that will connect wirelessly to the internet in order to play games, will come in three colors: black, clearly white and wasabi (green).
Launch games include
- Baldur's Gate
- Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
- Gylt
- Get Packed (in 2020)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
- Doom Eternal
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Borderlands 3
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Just Dance
Game publisher partners include
- Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption publisher Take 2 Interactive.
- Final Fantasy and Tomb Raider publisher Square Enix.
- Fallout publisher Bethesda Softworks.
- Electronic Arts, which makes popular sports games such as FIFA, Madden NFL and NHL Hockey.
Originally published June 6.
Update, Oct. 15: Adds launch date.
Best laptops for college students: We've got an affordable laptop for every student.
Best live TV streaming services: Ditch your cable company but keep the live channels and DVR.
E3 2019
-
reading•Google Stadia gets Nov. 19 release date: What we know about price, games and speed requirements
-
Oct 8•Borderlands 3: Gearbox celebrates 10th anniversary with a rare spawn hunt
-
Oct 8•Doom Eternal pushed to March 2020
-
Oct 8•Death Stranding: Everything we know about Hideo Kojima's mind-melting new game
-
•See All
Discuss: Google Stadia gets Nov. 19 release date: What we know about price, games and speed requirements
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.