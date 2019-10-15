Google Stadia gaming service release date confirmed: Nov. 19

Sarah Tew/ CNET

Stadia, Google's cloud gaming service, is coming Nov. 19, Google hardware chief Rick Osterloh announced Tuesday at the Made by Google event in New York. Osterloh said you'll be able to play games through Stadia on TVs, laptops and Pixel phones.

The Stadia controller is the first cloud-based controller, Google said, and it's designed to offer a more comfortable grip than other controllers.

Last month, an image of an Android TV road map hinted that Stadia could be coming to the platform. Also last month, the $129.99 Stadia Premiere Edition preorder bundle arrived after the Stadia Founder's Edition sold out in Europe. The Premiere Edition includes a Clearly White Stadia controller, a Chromecast Ultra streaming device, three months of $9.99-a-month Stadia Pro and Bungie's full Destiny 2 collection.

Those who bought the Founder's Edition get a limited-edition Night Blue Stadia controller, a Chromecast Ultra, three months of Stadia Pro, the full Destiny 2 collection, first dibs on a username, and a buddy pass that gives a friend three months to try Stadia Pro.

Over the summer, Google doled out more details about the gaming service. Stadia Pro offers 4K/60p HDR quality (at 35Mb/sec) with 5.1 surround sound, free games added to your library and discounts with the Stadia Pro tier, which costs $9.99 per month.

Stadia subscribers can expect games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto III, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Borderlands 3.

